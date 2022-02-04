Energy Alert
Icy roads expected to stay in Jonesboro

By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are continuing to track roads across the region.

Crews have been out working to get the roads clear, but crews still want you to stay safe.

Roads were slick Thursday. The second round of sleet did not help those conditions.

The city of Jonesboro plow trucks was in the downtown area trying to get some of the ice off of the roads.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the conditions were not good Thursday, saying it may take more than the plows to make it better.

“As far as the road conditions, they are not good and our street department is not anticipating an improvement in those areas until the sun comes out,” said Copenhaver.

Copenhaver said he would advise people to stay off the roads as much as possible.

Salt and sand were put down by the street department earlier Thursday, but then sleet fell on top of that.

The mayor said the department will continue to put salt and sand out on the roads to help.

