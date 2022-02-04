Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Norchad Omier drops 23 pts & 26 reb, but Arkansas State falls to ULM

Norchad Omier had 23 pts and 26 reb Thursday, but Arkansas State fell to ULM 60-59.
Norchad Omier had 23 pts and 26 reb Thursday, but Arkansas State fell to ULM 60-59.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team got a game-high 23 points and arena-record 26 rebounds from Norchad Omier, but ULM hit a game-winning three pointer with 17 seconds remaining to hand the Red Wolves a 60-59 setback in Sun Belt Conference action Thursday night at First National Bank Arena.

Omier collected his 10th consecutive double-double and was joined in double figures by Keyon Wesley, who finished with a season-high 14 points, to lead Arkansas State (14-6, 5-3). The outing marked the first time in six games that the Red Wolves didn’t have at least three players reach double digits in the scoring column.

A-State finished with nine more rebounds than ULM (11-12, 3-8), but shot just 36 percent in comparison to the Warhawks’ .434 mark from the field.

A-State held a 29-26 halftime advantage and scored 10 of the first 12 points coming out of the break to take its first double digit lead at 39-28. The Red Wolves extended their lead to as much as 14 points twice in the second half before the Warhawks mounted their comeback.

Leading 48-34 with exactly 12 minutes remaining, the Red Wolves saw ULM mount an 11-0 run to pull within 48-45 at the 8:31 mark. A-State was able to maintain a slight lead, however, until the final minute of the contest.

With 41 seconds left on the clock, sophomore guard Caleb Fields hit a free throw to give the Red Wolves a 59-57 lead, but ULM’s Nika Metskhvarishvili connected on a three pointer on the Warhawks next possession to set the final score. A-State got off a couple of shots in the final seconds, including a highly-contest three by Fields as time expired, but neither found the mark.

ULM was led by two players scoring in double figures as well, including Andre Jones with a team-high 21 points. Koreem Ozier added 14 for the Warhawks.

The Red Wolves remain at home for their next contest, hosting Louisiana on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 4:00 p.m. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Print Friendly Version

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ll still get winter weather this afternoon, but it may be a little lighter.
Winter Storm Warning: ‘Treacherous’ roads reported across Region 8
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
The county coroner was called Tuesday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 49.
Victim identified in afternoon fatal crash
Power lines
Power outages reported in Poinsett County
Craighead Electric Cooperative reported 2,700 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m....
More power outages reported in Region 8

Latest News

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas women’s basketball falls at Texas A&M
Arkansas State basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Desi Sills, Marquis Eaton after 2/3/22 loss to ULM
Arkansas State women’s basketball/ULM matchup postponed
Cross County All-State standout AJ Beale committed to Arkansas State on Thursday.
Cross County RB/WR/SS AJ Beale commits to Arkansas State