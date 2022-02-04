Sharp County roads improving, but more work to do

SHARP CO., Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, roads were in rough condition in Sharp County, but thanks to the hard work of road crews, they were greatly improved by Friday.

Main roads such as Highways 62 and 63 were almost completely clear by noon Friday as snowplows spent countless hours working on high-traffic areas. However, not all roads were in such great condition.

Roads clearing up tremendously in Hardy. I spoke with the Sharp Co. Sheriffs Dept and they said there have been no crashes reported and all main roads are in pretty good condition, relatively. Take it slow, still, and look out for ice patches.@Region8News pic.twitter.com/3vncFmCA4F — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) February 4, 2022

“Secondary roads, of course, are covered more than the highway,” Detective Cody Bailey, Sharp County Sheriff’s Department said. “But the County Road Department has been working to clear as many of the county roads as they can with road graders and different equipment.”

According to the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, as of noon Friday, no crashes had been reported.

However, just because conditions were better Friday does not mean they will stay that way overnight as temperatures drop into Saturday morning. If you have to be out on the roads, exercise great caution.

