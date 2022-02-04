Energy Alert
St. Jude celebrates 60th anniversary

St. Jude pediatric infectious disease specialist began medical journey in Argentina
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year!

The hospital was founded on Feb. 4 1962 on the dream of Danny Thomas and has been helping children battle cancer ever since.

“We remain committed to the vision of Danny Thomas,” said James R. Downing, M.D., President and CEO of St. Jude. “In answering the charge of finding cures and saving children, St. Jude has launched the largest strategic expansion in its history to further scientific knowledge, increase cure rates and develop global networks to improve access to pediatric cancer care.”

In a tweet, the research hospital said, “We honor all St. Jude patients, past and present, and we give thanks to our loyal supporters for making our mission possible. Because of you, there is a St. Jude.”

From the annual marathon to the St. Jude Dream House, St. Jude is known for being a pillar in the Bluff City and helping hundreds of thousands of families around the world free of charge.

