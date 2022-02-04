Energy Alert
Storm leaves more than foot of snow in parts of Missouri

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A massive winter storm that has moved across the country this week left more than a foot of snow in parts of northeastern Missouri, shutting down schools and services and snarling traffic in both Kansas and Missouri.

Hannibal, Missouri — located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis — saw 12.5 inches of snow over Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of St. Louis received a foot of snow, the weather service said, and to the west, the town of Weir in the southeastern corner of Kansas saw nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of snow.

The storm had moved out of the region by Friday morning but left a mess on roads and interstates that remained slick and snow-packed early Friday.

The Missouri State Patrol reported it responded to thousands of calls during the storm of stranded motorists and crashes, including a five-vehicle crash Thursday involving three semitrailers on I-70 at St. Charles that injured one person.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

