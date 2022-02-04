Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

SWMO mail carriers walk and drive through snow to deliver mail; USPS asks homeowners to help

USPS said clearing a path for your mail carriers makes their job easier.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When winter weather hits, the United States Postal Service never stops.

That’s why mail carrier Sheri Long comes prepared. She’s been delivering mail for 27 years.

”The postal pant with Long Johns,” said Long. “I have outer insulated pants and kind of the same arrangement on the top. Insulated boots over my regular shoes.”

Her boots come in handy when she has to trek across yards piled with snow. She said, when the snow is deep, it can get heavy and walking in it can make you tired. That’s why a cleared path makes her job much easier.

Mark Inglett with USPS said carriers deliver mail to hundreds of homes each day, so helping them out goes a long way.

“They could clear a path to their mailbox, whether it be on the house, on the porch or even by the curbside if they can shovel that out,” said Inglett.

The mail trucks have sandbags in the back and chains on the tires.

”If you’re not careful, you can slide into the mailboxes or the parked cars,” said Long.

Even though Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter, Long is dreaming of her ideal weather.

”Spring,” said Long. “Not too hot and not too cold. And no rain.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 8 awoke Friday morning to roads of solid ice.
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
Craighead Electric Cooperative reported 2,700 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m....
More power outages reported in Region 8
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Person dead in Walnut Ridge house fire
Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast...
Several crashes reported throughout area

Latest News

115,000 MLGW customers remain without power
MLGW: “No good news about quick restoration” thousands remain without power
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The tree's unique shape made it a landmark in Craighead Forest Park.
Craighead Forest Park loses famous elbow tree
Trumann was an area hit hard by Thursdays winter storm and left thousands of residents without...
Trumann power issues leave residents cold and confused
I-55 Southbound in Blytheville
Blytheville roads expecting to freeze again overnight