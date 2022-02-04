Trumann power issues leave residents cold and confused

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The winter weather on Thursday left many residents across Poinsett County without power for hours. Some people in Trumann did not have their power back on until Friday morning, which left many people looking for a place to get warm.

With temperatures in the low 20′s for most of Thursday, not having power became a real issue for many. Trumann residents were just sitting in the car to keep warm because there was nowhere else to go.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said that she wanted to give people somewhere to go but after all the destruction of the Dec. 10 storms, she had nowhere to put everyone.

“During the tornadoes, we lost some buildings and some generators,” said Lewallen. “We just had no way to really accommodate the people that we needed to.”

She said she made calls to schools, the rec center, and even the fire department to see if she could send some people there.

“Everybody was pretty much in the same boat, no power, no generator, and no staff really to take care of things,” said Lewallen. “We just had to tough it out.”

She added that even if she were able to locate a spot with power and a generator, it would have been hard to access due to treacherous road conditions.

“Getting people there even if it were available to find a place, would have been a nightmare because of access to it,” said Lewallen. “The roads were iced over and very dangerous.”

Lewallen stressed that with changing weather conditions in the area, she is going to begin looking at different things like generators, space heaters and other things in case of severe weather.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.