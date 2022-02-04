U.S. marches into ‘Birds Nest’ during Parade of Nations in Beijing
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEIJING (KAIT/NBC) - Team USA marches into National Stadium, otherwise known as the “Bird’s Nest,” during the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Friday’s primetime Opening Ceremony begin at 7:00 p.m. CST.
