Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

U.S. marches into ‘Birds Nest’ during Parade of Nations in Beijing

Beijing 2022
Beijing 2022(NBC/Winter Olympics)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (KAIT/NBC) - Team USA marches into National Stadium, otherwise known as the “Bird’s Nest,” during the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Friday’s primetime Opening Ceremony begin at 7:00 p.m. CST.

Watch coverage of the Olympics on KAIT-NBC (Ch. 8.2) throughout the games around the clock (See schedule here »)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 8 awoke Friday morning to roads of solid ice.
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
Craighead Electric Cooperative reported 2,700 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m....
More power outages reported in Region 8
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555
Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast...
Several crashes reported throughout area
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

Latest News

The dissident said he believes the IOC capitulated to China.
Ai Wei Wei discusses Olympics in China
Security stand outside the National Stadium known as the Bird's Nest ahead of the opening...
Emboldened China opens Olympics, with lockdown and boycotts
Some of the leaders attending the Olympics are authoritarians.
Olympics begin amid boycotts, pandemic
Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch is shown in this file photo.
Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies, led Celtics to ‘81 title