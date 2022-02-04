Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from an SUV that was on fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the rescue with the public on Thursday. According to the timestamp on the video, the rescue happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Deputy Michael Gregorek was responding to a call of a vehicle on fire. He had no idea what the scene was going to be like. Just a month prior, Gregorek said he responded to a call and a suspect had been throwing Molotov cocktails at a vehicle; he thought this could be something similar.

When he arrived at the scene he saw a man throwing something at the SUV with heavy smoke pouring out. For a brief time, he thought he was dealing with a criminal act. Until he heard the man yelling for his dog.

“He starts screaming, ‘My dog’s in the car,’” Gregorek said.

Gregorek ran to the back of the vehicle, pulled out his retractable baton, and smashed out the back window.

In the video, you can see the dog Hank as he appears confused and stressed with smoke pouring out the back.

Hank’s owner tried to drag him out, but the smoke was too heavy and he had to step aside. Gregorek then stepped in and hoisted Hank out of the vehicle and to safety.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Hank was in the vehicle waiting for his owner, with the window halfway open. The fire department believes the fire was electrical and likely started somewhere under the dashboard or console. The fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 8 awoke Friday morning to roads of solid ice.
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
Craighead Electric Cooperative reported 2,700 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m....
More power outages reported in Region 8
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555
Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast...
Several crashes reported throughout area
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

Latest News

Two cars travel on Hwy 63 in Hardy.
Sharp County roads improving, but more work to do
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Person dead in Walnut Ridge house fire
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned