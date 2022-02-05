2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wis. apartment complex; suspect in custody

BROWN DEER, Wis. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and two others injured near an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were reported at the Park Plaza apartment complex Saturday morning, according to TV stations WITI and WISN.

The Associated Press reported the police chief said they have a suspect in custody after a reported shooting at an apartment complex.

According to the Associated Press, a Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

