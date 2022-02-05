Ambulance service shares preparation during icy conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While we were tracking how to keep you safe in this icy weather, paramedics were on stand-by just in case you had trouble.

Ice, sleet, and now slush still fill the roads in Jonesboro.

Before this came, Emerson paramedics were preparing to help out, if called.

“We started preparing Wednesday, mid-morning. We had all our fleet in,” said Becky McAdoo.

McAdoo is the paramedic manager for Emerson Ambulance Services.

She said her team was surprised by how many wreck calls they did not receive this year.

McAdoo said when this time of year comes, their safety is a major concern.

“Our main concern is driving safely and getting to the scene to be able to take care of our patients,” she said.

She said they still received calls other than wrecks or crashes over the past couple of days, but they made sure to get there safely.

McAdoo plans to stay prepared and keep snow equipment on the ambulance trucks until the area they serve is clear of icy road conditions.

“We’ll keep it on, with the sun today. Probably another two days to make sure,” she said. “Cause your county roads are still probably going to be icy.”

