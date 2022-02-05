Energy Alert
Arkansas men’s basketball hosts Mississippi State Saturday

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena to host Georgia on Saturday (Feb. 5) in the first of back-to-back home games. Tip-off versus the Bulldogs is set for 7:30 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

  • This will be the 67th all-time meeting between Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks own a 34-32 advantage in the series. Since Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season, Arkansas holds a 29-28 advantage.
  • The series is dominated by the home team with Arkansas owning a 22-8 advantage in games played in Fayetteville and the Bulldogs owning a 23-7 advantage in games played in Starkville.
  • Earlier this season, Mississippi State sank 22-of-28 free throws, compared to 10-of-14 by Arkansas, to secure a 13-point, 81-68 victory in the team’s SEC opener. JD Notae did not play due to COVID safety protocols. The Bulldogs led by two, 33-31, at halftime and the game stayed tight until midway through the second half. Iverson Molinar sank a jumper with 11:48 left to put Mississippi State up 10 (57-47). The Bulldogs maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
  • Arkansas has won seven straight games, its best streak since winning nine straight last season (finale eight regular-season games and vs. Missouri in the SEC Tournament).
  • Arkansas has won six straight SEC games, its best streak since winning nine-straight, regular-season conference games last season. (Arkansas won 10-straight vs SEC competition last season when you include the win over Missouri in the SEC Tournament.)

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

