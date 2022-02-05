Arkansas State faces Louisiana Saturday in SBC men’s & women’s hoops

Saturday 4:00pm: Louisiana at Arkansas State men’s basketball

A-State plays host to Louisiana Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State is 14-0 when shooting a higher fieldgoal percentage than their opponent this season. The Red Wolves are 14-1, the lone loss in overtime at Louisiana, when shooting 40 percent or better from the field. A-State is 14-1, unbeaten in regulation, when scoring 65 or more points. The Red Wolves are 13-2 when out-rebounding their opponent. When Caleb Fields makes a free throw this season, A-State has a 11-2 record.

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 12.1 rebounds per game. Omier has 10 consecutive double-doubles, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I and tied Armando Bacot of North Carolina for the longest streak this season. Omier set an arena record with 26 rebounds against ULM, two shy of the single-game program record. He had 10 offensive and 16 defensive rebounds, the fourth occassion this season in which a player had double figure offensive and defensive rebounds. Omier leads the Sun Belt and is top10 nationally in field-goal percentage (.668), 2nd in offensive rebounds per game (4.25), 4th in rebounds per game (11.9), 5th in double-doubles (15) and 8th in defensive rebounds per game (7.65).

Marquis Eaton is the third Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,500 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career. Eaton ranks second the nation in freethrow percentage (94.8 percent). He made 40 consecutive free throws, most in program history, before a miss against UT Arlington to become the 56th NCAA Division I player with a streak of at least 40 consecutive free throws made. Eaton (1,569) passed Dan Henderson (1,543) and John Belcher (1,544) to move into the top five in scoring with his 13 points at Appalachian State.

With eight points at Appalachian State, Desi Sills eclipsed the 1,000 point plateau in his career spanning Arkansas (2018-21) and A-State (2021-22). He has 1,022 career points in 118 games played. A-State is 9-0 this season when Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills combine for 26 or more points. The duo has combined to average 25.6 points this season.

Saturday 2:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball at Louisiana

Arkansas State looks to halt a four-game skid, opening a stretch in which five of the last six regular-season games are on the road, facing Louisiana Saturday. A-State was scheduled to open the road swing Thursday at ULM, but moisture on the floor due to a roof leak at Fant-Ewing Coliseum forced the game to be postponed to Monday. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM. The 2021-22 campaign marks the 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference for Arkansas State. The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 768-597 all-time record (.563) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

Louisiana enters Saturday’s contest at 12-5 overall (4-3 SBC) after falling 51-50 at home to Little Rock on Thursday night. In the loss, the Ragin’ Cajuns shot 0-for-8 from 3-point range and only notched 4 assists to 18 turnovers. The Ragin’ Cajuns are the league’s top shooting team (45.2 percent), while being nearly as good defensively in allowing opponents to shoot 35.9 percent, which is second in the conference. Louisiana is also allowing the second-fewest points per game in the conference (57.9) and are second in fewest turnovers per game (14.9).

Reigning (and Preseason) Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Ty’Reona Doucet returns as the Cajuns’ top threat both in the scoring column and on the glass. Doucet is tied for second in the league with seven double-doubles on the year while ranking third with 30 blocked shots. She also grabs 8.1 rebounds per game, which is fifth in the conference.

Arkansas State got off to a strong start, with Trinitee Jackson dropping 18 points and grabbing a careerbest 21 rebounds, but could not finish out a home win. The Red Wolves dropped a 75-69 home decision to Texas State on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. In addition to Jackson’s monster outing, Jade Upshaw returned to the rotation after missing a pair of games with 12 points off the bench, while Lauryn Pendleton added 13.

