Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville roads expecting to freeze again overnight

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The sun came out Friday to melt some of the ice left from the Thursday, Feb. 3, winter storm, clearing up main roads in Blytheville.

However, slick spots will not be ruled out, given the I-55 overpass and the Highway 18 bridge downtown may have some.

Some travelers were left with no choice but to stay in Blytheville overnight, due to hazardous road conditions.

Mike Powers, a man originally from Ohio, was in town on business.

He said while his hometown typically receives more snow than Arkansas, he plans to take it easy on the roads, and people should do the same.

“Some of these people – they drive like maniacs – trying to drive 50-60 miles an hour when you’re supposed to be doing 45,” Powers said.

Powers added people should give themselves extra time for travel as the ice continues to melt.

“Take your time,” he said. “Don’t be riding up close to people. Keep your distance and drive slow and use common sense.”

ARDOT has been plowing the state highways that run through Blytheville, but the city streets are still covered with ice.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 8 awoke Friday morning to roads of solid ice.
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
Craighead Electric Cooperative reported 2,700 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m....
More power outages reported in Region 8
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555
Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast...
Several crashes reported throughout area
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased

Latest News

Downtown Jonesboro
Arkansas Tourism Ticker: State tourism tax likely to set new record, but hotel numbers lag
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Person dead in Walnut Ridge house fire
Arkansas has seen its tourism tax revenue increase in the past year, in spite of the COVID-19...
Arkansas Tourism Ticker: State tourism tax likely to set new record, but hotel numbers lag
Two inmates were hospitalized after they were injured in a disturbance at a north Arkansas...
2 inmates hurt in Calico Rock, Ark. prison disturbance