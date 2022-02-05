Blytheville roads expecting to freeze again overnight

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The sun came out Friday to melt some of the ice left from the Thursday, Feb. 3, winter storm, clearing up main roads in Blytheville.

However, slick spots will not be ruled out, given the I-55 overpass and the Highway 18 bridge downtown may have some.

Some travelers were left with no choice but to stay in Blytheville overnight, due to hazardous road conditions.

Mike Powers, a man originally from Ohio, was in town on business.

He said while his hometown typically receives more snow than Arkansas, he plans to take it easy on the roads, and people should do the same.

“Some of these people – they drive like maniacs – trying to drive 50-60 miles an hour when you’re supposed to be doing 45,” Powers said.

Powers added people should give themselves extra time for travel as the ice continues to melt.

“Take your time,” he said. “Don’t be riding up close to people. Keep your distance and drive slow and use common sense.”

ARDOT has been plowing the state highways that run through Blytheville, but the city streets are still covered with ice.

