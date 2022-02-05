Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Craighead Forest Park loses famous elbow tree

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday’s winter weather caused havoc on the roads, but issues with the power made Craighead Forest Park lose one of its famous landmarks.

The elbow tree was known throughout the county as a fun spot for kids to hang out and play on in the park. Its unique design made it a fan favorite.

During the storm, the build-up of ice and strong winds caused the elbow-shaped branch to snap off the base of the tree.

The tree was so famous around town it even had its own Facebook page, where people would post pictures of children playing on it, festive Christmas photos with it, and even marriage proposals.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Region 8 awoke Friday morning to roads of solid ice.
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
Craighead Electric Cooperative reported 2,700 members were without power as of 10:45 a.m....
More power outages reported in Region 8
Arkansas State Police are heading to two crashes along I-555 in Poinsett County that occurred...
Crashes shut down Interstate 555
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Person dead in Walnut Ridge house fire
Emergency crews have been busy Thursday evening responding to a pair of crashes in Northeast...
Several crashes reported throughout area

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Trumann was an area hit hard by Thursdays winter storm and left thousands of residents without...
Trumann power issues leave residents cold and confused
I-55 Southbound in Blytheville
Blytheville roads expecting to freeze again overnight
Downtown Jonesboro
Arkansas Tourism Ticker: State tourism tax likely to set new record, but hotel numbers lag