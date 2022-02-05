Winter weather and road conditions wiped out Friday’s slate. Chris recapped the week so far in high school hoops and provided an update on some rescheduled games. Logan profiled Southside girls basketball. The Lady Southerners are 22-1 and on a 21 game winning streak.

Fast Break Friday Night (2/4/22)

Jonesboro boys beat Batesville, 5A East update

Blytheville boys beat Pocahontas, capture 4th straight 4A-3 title

Fast Break Feature: Southside girls on a 21 game winning streak

3A-3, 2A-3, 1A-3 update

Notable Rescheduled Games

Mammoth Spring at Ridgefield Christian (boys & girls): Feb. 7th

Nettleton at GCT (boys & girls): Feb. 9th

Searcy at Paragould (boys & girls): Feb. 9th

Brookland at Pocahontas (boys): Feb. 9th

Southside at Blytheville (boys & girls): Feb. 10th

Brookland at Trumann (boys): Feb. 11th

BIC at Cross County (boys & girls): Feb. 11th

Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne (boys & girls): Feb. 11th

