Fast Break Friday Night (2/4/22)
Winter weather and road conditions wiped out Friday’s slate. Chris recapped the week so far in high school hoops and provided an update on some rescheduled games. Logan profiled Southside girls basketball. The Lady Southerners are 22-1 and on a 21 game winning streak.
Jonesboro boys beat Batesville, 5A East update
Blytheville boys beat Pocahontas, capture 4th straight 4A-3 title
Fast Break Feature: Southside girls on a 21 game winning streak
3A-3, 2A-3, 1A-3 update
Notable Rescheduled Games
Mammoth Spring at Ridgefield Christian (boys & girls): Feb. 7th
Nettleton at GCT (boys & girls): Feb. 9th
Searcy at Paragould (boys & girls): Feb. 9th
Brookland at Pocahontas (boys): Feb. 9th
Southside at Blytheville (boys & girls): Feb. 10th
Brookland at Trumann (boys): Feb. 11th
BIC at Cross County (boys & girls): Feb. 11th
Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne (boys & girls): Feb. 11th
