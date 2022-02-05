Energy Alert
MLGW: “No good news about quick restoration” thousands remain without power

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water said power restoration won’t be quick. However, steady progress is being made according to the utility company. About 15,000 customers got their power back Friday afternoon.

About 125,000 MLGW customers were without power to start Friday.

“If you look at the electrical system right now it’s been through a major traumatic event and the patient is critical,” MLGW President and CEO JT Young said.

Friday’s freezing temperatures didn’t help the biggest issues facing MLGW crews- falling trees.

“We’ve seen some restoration occur, and then go out again due to the nature of what’s happening with the ice on these trees,” Young said. “So, I say that not to discourage folks but manage expectations.”

Those expectations according to MLGW President and CEO JT Young are it will likely take days to get everyone’s power restored.

The utility company said first essential areas like hospitals and water pumping stations will be treated, then they’ll start with the most used circuits, which can include 1200-2400 customers.

“So there are a lot of customers on these circuits,” MLGW COO Alonzo Weaver said. “We will be working those down to get those back on to get the most people back on for the matter of time and effort spent. "

Individual outages will likely be the last restored.

MLGW crews are working around the clock in 16 hours shifts. Young said they had 54 contracted crews out by Friday afternoon and there will be 63 by Saturday.

“Thank you so much for what you do it’s amazing,” Shelby County resident Kathryn King said.

Some are showing their thanks to the crews working to restore power. Elwood’s Shack offered free meals to MLGW workers Friday.

King picked up food at Elwood’s Friday and added money to her tab to help support meals for the workers.

“We are here for this,” Young said. “This is why we do what we do. That’s what we do. But thank you to all of the folks in the community responding like that.”

In a press briefing Friday night Weaver said many of the circuits are now being treated, so it’s likely we will see large groups get their power restored at once in the coming days.

To report an outage call 901-544-6500

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

