Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one...
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine. He reported officers found the man inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No names or ages have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Person dead in Walnut Ridge house fire
Region 8 awoke Friday morning to roads of solid ice.
Roads of ‘solid ice’ remain as winter storm moves out
City of Jonesboro plow truck
Icy roads expected to stay in Jonesboro
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Two inmates were hospitalized after they were injured in a disturbance at a north Arkansas...
2 inmates hurt in Calico Rock, Ark. prison disturbance

Latest News

A worker clears slush and freezing rain from the sidewalk, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Boston. A...
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
The winter storm pummeled the country with snow, ice, and rain. (Source: CNN, WKBW, WXYZ, WBRC,...
Winter storm wreaks havoc on US
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with B-Day cards
In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing...
Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list