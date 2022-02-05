Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A five-term state Representative said Saturday he was being falsely accused of molesting a child, saying the allegations have been brought up in several of his political campaigns and are politically motivated.

State Rep. Monte Hodges said he went public about the allegations this week, which are said to involve a 2003 investigation by Blytheville police. The Democrat from Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District.

“Nearly 20 years ago, I was falsely accused of inappropriate contact with a minor. I was exonerated at that time,” Hodges said in a statement to Region 8 News. “This has not been a secret. “Every time I’ve run for office over the last 14 years, people have threatened me about these baseless allegations. And every time this has happened, I have focused on the people I represent and their needs and I have not allowed the allegations to distract from the work I need to do on behalf of my constituents.”

However, the allegations also caused the head of the Arkansas Democratic Party, Grant Tennille, to ask Hodges this week to withdraw from the race, according to media reports. A now-former campaign worker also told Region 8 News Saturday that he and other members of the campaign staff also resigned en masse due to the allegations.

Hodges said he believes Tennille had reservations about his entering the congressional race and that both he and Tennille have a difference of opinion on the issue.

As for the resignations, Hodges said he believes it is “Politics 101″ and that campaign staffers were told about the allegations before he decided to announce.

Hodges said he believes that the push for him to quit is politically motivated and that he will not quit the race.

Here is Hodges’ full statement to Region 8 News:

When I decided to run for the 1st Congressional district I believed that the people of east Arkansas deserved and wanted a change in leadership with fresh ideas and the strength to fight for the common man. God has allowed me to travel all over this great country and I can say without reservation that no where I visited has smarter, more decent, more hardworking or loving people than the people from right here in east Arkansas. We are world class people with world class values and we deserve world class representation. Unfortunately, we haven’t been getting it.

The 1st Congressional has the lowest median household income in the state. Our median household income is worse than the state of Mississippi. We have the highest poverty rate in the state. Our schools are underfunded and crumbling. The only thing keeping them going is the hard work and dedication of our teachers, administrators and parents. Our agricultural producers are growing world class crops that they’re shipping to market on third world roads and bridges. It’s statistics like these that made me want to run. I’m tired of us being first in everything that’s bad and last in everything that’s good.

I’m tired of watching while the hard working people of this district get overlooked. It’s why I worked tirelessly as an Arkansas State Representative to see more than $4 billion dollars in business investment in my district. We now see steel mills and manufacturing in a place that everyone thought was economically dead. I’m running because I want to spread the Mississippi county miracle to every corner of the first congressional district. I believe we can and should have that kind of investment from the Missouri line to the Louisiana line and everywhere in between.

Unfortunately not everyone wants the interests of the people of the first congressional to be represented. Over the last month people I know and have worked with in politics and business have come to me trying to push me out of this race because of baseless allegations made against me nearly two decades ago. These allegations have not been a secret. My constituents knew about these allegations and my exoneration when I ran for city council in 2008. My constituents knew about these allegations and my exoneration when I ran for the Arkansas state legislature in 2012, 2014,2016, 2018 and 2020. I disclosed this information to my consultant “Roots Up”, one of which is employed for the DPA prior to making my announcement. I actually suggested going public with the information at that time, but was advised from consultants not to. The state of Arkansas knew about and thoroughly investigated these allegations in 2008 when they allowed my wife and me open our home to foster and adopt our only son. I have never had anything to hide. Those baseless allegations didn’t stop me then from honorably representing the people of Arkansas and they won’t stop me now.

I’m running. I’m running for the people of the 1st from Harrison to Lake Village. I’m running for the overlooked. I’m running for the cast aside. I’m running for the voiceless. I’m running so that boys and girls can have the kind of education that will take them as far as their talent allows. I’m running so that parents never have to choose between taking their child to the doctor or paying rent. I’m running so that the greatest producers on the planet have easy access to global markets. I’m running so that business owners will open, expand and grow right here in the Delta. I’m running because world class people deserve world class representation.

