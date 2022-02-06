Bridal expo sees great turnout ahead of busy wedding year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More people are expected to say “I do” in 2022 than any year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In turn, the annual Northeast Arkansas Bridal Expo drew a large crowd Sunday.

The event has been a staple in Jonesboro for more than 20 years. This year’s event was held at the Red Wolf Convention Center inside the Embassy Suites hotel on the Arkansas State University campus.

Hundreds gathered at the one-stop wedding shop to meet face-to-face with vendors that specialize in planning the big day. Attendance was expected to be higher than in years past, partially due to the pandemic.

“One of the things we’re hearing is that 2022 and 2023 are going to be the biggest wedding years we’ve seen in the past few years,” Lorie Cartwright of East Arkansas Broadcasters said. “People have put their weddings on hold and now, they’re ready to move forward and get going again.”

At the event, brides-to-be could purchase dresses, book DJ’s and photographers, set up catering, and much more. Dozens of booths were set up featuring photo booths, selfie competitions, wedding décor previews, and even free wedding cake samples.

Entry into the event was free, and all brides-to-be could enter into a drawing for several different prize packages.

