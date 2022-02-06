MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW will hold a press conference to give an update on restoration efforts Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Last night, tens of thousands went to bed in the dark as roughly 84,000 people were still without power following the recent ice storm.

MLGW representatives say that while numbers might have seemed like they did not move much yesterday, over 1,000 workers are still out on sites. Crews restored around 30,000 outages but roughly 15,000 more outages were reported, making it seem as though the total outages did not drop as much as expected.

Customer service representatives say that MLGW received two to three times the amount of calls yesterday as opposed to an average day. Around 60% of MLGW customers have been impacted in some way by last week’s storm.

When it comes to downed trees, Public Works gave a reminder that the city will only removed trees that are blocking roadways and any trees downed on private property are the responsibility of property owner. Trees that are on private property and on the road way will be cut back to the curb to clear the roadway only.

As teachers and students prepare for class tomorrow, MLGW says that roughly 45 meters associated with schools in the Memphis-Shelby County area are still without power.

MLGW anticipates that it won’t be until Thursday that all power is restored to all MLGW customers in the county.

MLGW contact information:

Electric Outage Reporting: 544-6500.

Emergencies: 528-4465 (for electrical lines down, gas leaks, broken water mains inside a building)

Online Outage Center: mlgw.com/home/outagecenter

