NEA NAIA roundup (2/5/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy day for basketball around Region 8. Lyon, Williams Baptist and Crowley's Ridge were all in action Saturday.

Lyon 53, Hannibal-LaGrange 31 (Women’s Basketball)

The winning streak is at 15, the win total is at 20 and the victories over the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans increased to 21 in a row for the Lyon College Scots women’s basketball team after a 53-31 win on Saturday afternoon. The Scots remained atop the American Midwest Conference standings with a 12-1 mark and has been 2-0 on their snowy road trip to middle Missouri.

Lyon College with its 20th win ranks 21st in the NAIA overall women’s basketball standings. The Scots are first in the AMC in points allowed per game (50.3), first in margin of victory (11.8) and first in opponents field goal percentage (34.7). Lyon is second in opponents three-point field goal percentage (25.7), second in opponents allowed rebounds (32.7) and second in assists-to-turnover ratio (.91).

Jade Giron leads the AMC in assists with 5.0 per game. At the Mabee Sports Complex at Hannibal-LaGrange, Giron led Lyon College with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Kristen Baham had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Katie Turner and Paige Kelley both had seven points and Marleigh Dodson had four points, seven rebounds and three steals in the win. The Scots were 20-of-56 on field goals for 35.7 percent, they were 5-of-19 on three-point shots for 26.3 percent and made 8-of-12 free throws for 66.7 percent.

Hannibal-LaGrange shot 13-of-53 from the floor for 24.5 percent. The Trojans made only one-of-8 three-point shots for 12.5 percent and hit 4-of-5 free throws. A three-pointer from Baham early in the first quarter put Lyon ahead 9-4. Kelley put in a basket inside and Baham made her second three-pointer of the game.

Giron and Kelley scored to close out the first period with the Scots leading 18-8. Allison Byars made a shot to start the scoring in the second quarter. Kelley completed a three-point play. Haley Wesley’s offensive putback and Lyon led 28-19 at halftime. Baham, Dodson and Turner all made field goals in the third quarter to keep the Scots in front by 10 points 35-25 with 3:47 to go in the third quarter.

Giron put in a layup for a 37-27 lead by the end of the period. Paige Tate made two free throws for the Scots in the fourth period, Giron and Baham added baskets and Giron made three-pointer for a 46-31 lead as Lyon started to pull away from the Trojans. Giron ended the game by scoring the next seven points to finish out the game.

Hannibal-LaGrange 78, Lyon 64 (Men’s Basketball)

John Paul Morgan picked up his ninth double-double of the year with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 78-64 American Midwest Conference loss to the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan was 10-of-16 from the field, made 1-of-3 three-pointers and 3-of-6 free throws for Lyon. With his total, he now has 245 rebounds for this year, which is 10th overall on the single-season record book at Lyon College.

Grant Patterson scored 15 points and had five assists. Eric Koludrovic had nine points and seven rebounds and Devan Halford came off the Lyon bench to score nine points for Lyon.

Michael Hood led Hannibal-LaGrange with 25 points.

The Scots were 20-of-48 from the field for 41.7 percent. They hit 5-of-21 three-point shots for 23.8 percent and made 19-of-29 free throws for 65 percent. The Trojans were 29-of-58 from the field for 50 percent. They made 9-of-22 three-pointers and 11-fo-19 free throws.

Koludrovic made a three-pointer with 11:33 to go in the first half to get the Scots within three points of the Trojans, 16-13. A minute later, Morgan put in a layup to close the gap to two points, 20-18. Morgan scored again to tie the game and Koudrovic completed a three-point play and Patterson made two free throws for a 25-20 lead. Koludrovic made a three-pointer to put the Scots ahead by six points with 6:22 to go in the first half.

Halford made a three-pointer for Lyon, but the Trojans came back to take a 35-31 halftime lead.

Morgan started off the third quarter with a three-pointer to cut the Hannibal lead to one point. Morgan scored inside to cut the lead to 39-36. His next score came at the 13:40 mark to make it a 43-38 game. Hannibal-LaGrange extended its lead with an 8-1 run to go up 51-39.

Morgan made a jumper with 7:15 to go in the game got the Scots to within five points, 53-48. Lyon fell behind by nine points before Gavin Brunson

made two free throws. Hannibal went on an 8-0 run to go by double-digits, 13 points, 65-52. Patterson hit a three-pointer and made a field goal in the final two minutes to lead the Scots.

William Woods 65, Williams Baptist 53 (Men’s Basketball)

William Woods had a strong first half, outscoring the Eagles by 11. The Eagles weren’t able to overcome the deficit in the second half, despite a double-double from Jaymes Jackson, his first of the season.

Jackson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Cortez King was one point away from a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Williams shot 27% from the field (17-62), 20% from the three-point line (4-20), and 60% from the free-throw line (15-25).

Up Next

The Eagles return home on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for a matchup against Missouri Baptist. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

William Woods 78, Williams Baptist 47 (Women’s Basketball)

It was a slow offensive game for the Lady Eagles as they struggled to make baskets, especially in the early goings of the game. In the end, the Lady Owls just made more baskets than the Lady Eagles.

Williams shot 22.6% from the field (14-62), 20% from the three-point line (2-10), and 58.6% from the free-throw line (17-29).

Taylor Freeman led the team with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Jhiya Jefferson was one point shy of her own double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Up Next

The Lady Eagles return home on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for a matchup against Missouri Baptist. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge 75, Cottey 58 (Women’s Basketball)

The Crowley’s Ridge Lady Pioneers held their opponents in the Cottey (Mo.) College Comets scoreless for the first 5:40 of the game. The hosting Lady ‘Neers kept the pressure going to earn a 75-58 victory.

Crowley’s Ridge (10-12, 3-4) saw Travia Woodruff bucket five points in the first quarter, but it was the CRC defense that shone through. The Lady Pioneers held the Comets to a 4-16 mark in the first 10 minutes to maintain a 19-10 lead.

Cottey (9-13, 2-3) picked up the pace with a 19-point second quarter heralded by Derin Akdeniz’s seven points. On the CRC side of the court, Shmyira Brown joined Woodruff for top marks, tallying seven points each. At intermission, Crowley’s Ridge led 42-29.

The CRC defense continued to stifle the Comets, holding the tourists to a 4-15 third quarter from the floor. Unfortunately for the girls in green, all four of those field goals were from long range. With three quarters in the books, Crowley’s Ridge led 58-44.

Jamerria Johnson activated in the final quarter, scoring five points to push the Lady Pioneers to the finish line with a 75-58 victory.

Woodruff led CRC with 22 points, followed by Brown’s 16-point night. Lindsey Browning contributed 12 points and a team-high seven boards.

Up Next

Crowley’s Ridge heads to Kansas for another Continental Athletic Conference meeting with the Haskell (Kan.) Indian Nations University Fightin’ Indians on Tuesday, February 8, with a 5:00 p.m. tipoff.

Florida College 79, Crowley’s Ridge 68 (Men’s Basketball)

After falling behind by 20 points early in the first half, the Crowley’s Ridge College Pioneers battled back to trim the Florida College lead to only three at the half at 34-31. Florida College was able to hang on with free throws down the stretch and pull out the 79-68 conference win.

Marion McFadden made a three pointer with 12:10 to play in the game to tie the score at 46, but the Pioneers could never overcome the Falcons lead.

BJ Johnson executed a double double in the afternoon for CRC with 14 points and 16 rebounds off the bench. Marion McFadden and JD Smith each added 14 points. Freshman Trent McGowen came off the bench with a career high 13 points.

Sophomore Bo Roberson surpassed 1,000 career points in the afternoon. He finished the day with four points, 12 rebounds and five assists for CRC.

