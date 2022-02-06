Police looking for man who walked away from hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police needs the public’s help finding a man they believe to be in danger.

Police said in a Facebook post that Arthur Williams was last seen in the Bridge Street area after he walked away from St. Bernards Medical Center Saturday evening.

He had dementia and left the hospital against medical advice.

Williams was last seen wearing an oversized dark jacket, jeans, and a black mask.

Police have received a tip that he could be in the Trumann area by now.

If you have seen Williams or know of his whereabouts, call Jonesboro Dispatch at 870-935-5553.

