Potholes could appear when ice disappears

By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Main roads looked clearer Saturday, but county roads were still icy.

The sun helped melt it down a little, but what that melting may leave behind may cause even more issues.

“Today has been a good day for us. The sun coming out has melted off a lot of the roads,” said Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

Although the ice is melting, drivers still may have a bumpy ride when it is all gone.

When roads reach freezing temps, the pavement expands. Then, cars start to drive on those roads and that causes potholes.

“Sure, I mean that’s the freezing and thawing that gets that,” said Day.

He said potholes are expected after weather like this.

“This moisture, we hope it gets off and doesn’t develop that many potholes, but we do understand that is part of it,” he said.

But, if residents start to see them across the county, Day said people need to let the streets department know immediately.

“And if a new pothole pops up, let us know, so we can get it taken care of,” said Day.

