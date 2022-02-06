Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/31/21 - 2/2/22)

It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 6pm sportscast.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Blytheville (Camron Jones to Rashaud Marshall for alley oop)

Our first boys nominee is Blytheville. Camron Jones tees up Rashaud Marshall for the alley oop. The Chickasaws beat Pocahontas 64-36 on February 1st. Blytheville captured their 4th straight 4A-3 regular season championship, they’re 21-3 this season.

Forrest City (Servio Fisher steal and outlet, Kesean Washington hoop and harm)

Our second boys nominee is Forrest City. Servio Fisher steals and outlets ahead, Kesean Washington finishes with hoop and the harm. The Mustangs beat Wynne 60-26 on February 1st. Forrest City is in 1st place in the 4A-5.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Southside (Alexa Blevins escapes triple team, Olivia Allen three)

Our first girls nominee is Southside. Alexa Blevins escapes a Valley View triple team, nice feed leads to a Olivia Allen three. The Lady Southerners won 56-47 on January 31st. Southside is 22-1, 4A-3 regular season champions, and on a 21 game winning streak.

Wynne (Lady Yellowjackets buzz for bucket)

Our second girls nominee is Wynne. Lady Yellowjackets caring and sharing, Shay Lewis to Zahriya Baker to Londyn McDaniel, Derriona Spencer finishes with the swish. Wynne beat Forrest City 55-30 on February 1st. The Lady Yellowjackets are 17-5 overall, 9-0 in 4A-5 play.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/tah9jfwf

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/7acpx3ht

