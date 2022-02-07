Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were...
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment.(Source: USCGSoutheast/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police say a man who was reported missing Saturday evening has been found safe.
Man who walked away from hospital found safe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the...
Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Investigation continues into Walnut Ridge house fire
Winter weather may cause potholes to form on streets in Region 8.
Potholes could appear when ice disappears

Latest News

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releasing report to strengthen labor unions
A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue