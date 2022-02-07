Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police say a man who was reported missing Saturday evening has been found safe.
Man who walked away from hospital found safe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the...
Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Investigation continues into Walnut Ridge house fire
Winter weather may cause potholes to form on streets in Region 8.
Potholes could appear when ice disappears

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man intervenes when he sees man about to jump from overpass
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause