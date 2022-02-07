Arkansas State women’s basketball to face ULM Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State looks to halt a five-game skid, closing out its Louisiana road swing at ULM at 5 p.m. Monday in a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, but moisture on the floor due to a roof leak at Fant-Ewing Coliseum forced the game to be postponed to Monday.

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM.

ULM enters Monday’s contest at 4-12 overall (0-8 SBC) after falling 64-47 at home to Little Rock on Saturday. In this loss, which was the 11th in a row for the Warhawks, ULM turned the ball over 20 times and made just one 3-point field goal in eight attempts.

The Warhawks are third in the Sun Belt Conference in blocked shots (64), while ranking fourth in both free throw attempts (412) and makes (269).

Kyren Whittington leads the Warhawks in scoring (13.9), ranking fifth in the league in both points per game and field-goal percentage (43.3%). Whittington is also ULM’s top free-throw shooter, recording a 72.5-percent clip at the foul line. Kierra Crockett leads the Warhawks in rebounding (6.0).

On Saturday at the Cajundome, Arkansas State dropped a 68-57 decision to Louisiana. Lauryn Pendleton led the way with 14 points, while Jireh Washington grabbed a career-tying 10 rebounds. Trinitee Jackson added 10 points to 6 rebounds.

A-State saw its stretch of 21 games in a row with three or more players scoring 10 or more points in a game, but shot 82.4 percent (14-17) from the free-throw line.

