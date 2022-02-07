Austin Cook finishes six-under par in Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KAIT) - Austin Cook finished tied for 42nd in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Jonesboro High and Arkansas alum finished six-under-par for the tournament, shooting a two-under 70, a six-under 66, a two-over 74 and a one-under 71 over the four days of the event.

Tom Hoge won the event, shooting -19 for the tournament, and Jordan Speith finished in second two strokes behind him at -17.

