Austin Cook finishes six-under par in Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The JHS/Razorback alum shot -1 in the final round Sunday.
The JHS/Razorback alum shot -1 in the final round Sunday.(PGA Tour)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KAIT) - Austin Cook finished tied for 42nd in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Jonesboro High and Arkansas alum finished six-under-par for the tournament, shooting a two-under 70, a six-under 66, a two-over 74 and a one-under 71 over the four days of the event.

Tom Hoge won the event, shooting -19 for the tournament, and Jordan Speith finished in second two strokes behind him at -17.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

