JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is on the scene of a trailer fire in North Jonesboro.

The fire call came out about 2:40 p.m. Monday for a fire at a trailer on North Floyd Street.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and said smoke is showing.

Neighbors tell me everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/qLtWqsg0Tv — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) February 7, 2022

Neighbors tell us that everyone is okay.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.