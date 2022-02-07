Energy Alert
Deputies searching for fugitive accused of holding woman hostage

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a man suspected...
The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in finding a man suspected of holding a woman hostage for several hours.(Cleburne Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a man suspected of holding a woman hostage.

The incident began shortly after midnight Sunday, Feb. 6, at a home on Chinkapin Drive South outside of Pangburn.

According to Monday’s news release, a family member called the sheriff’s office to report 44-year-old Joseph Herrera was holding their daughter hostage inside the house following an argument.

“Due to the serious nature of the call, the Heber Springs SWAT team was requested to respond and help set up a perimeter to contain the house,” Sheriff Chris Brown said. “The Sheriff’s Office also requested the Arkansas State Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams to help resolve the situation peacefully.”

Late Sunday morning, ASP SWAT rescued the woman.

However, Herrera left the scene before law enforcement could arrest him.

A judge issued a warrant for Herrera’s arrest on suspicion of terroristic threatening, felon in possession of a firearm, and several other charges.

Sheriff Brown asks if anyone knows Herrera’s location to immediately call his office at 501-362-8143.

