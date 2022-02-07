Feb. 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days and all of the sleet and snow will melt away. While we do have a few cold fronts and disturbances passing through this week, none of them provide much changes to the weather.

With limited moisture and no huge pushes of arctic air, the impacts of these cold fronts will be minimal. Precipitation chances stay extremely low for several days, with highs going back into the 50s and possibly 60s in some parts of Region 8.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We will tell you what Arkansas road crews plan to do after pot holes start showing up after winter weather from last week.

We will take a look at the accuracy of taking a covid test in person versus taking one at home.

Racial disparity is still happening in the Arkansas healthcare system. We will tell you what steps are being taken to fix the problem.

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

