Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Feb. 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days and all of the sleet and snow will melt away. While we do have a few cold fronts and disturbances passing through this week, none of them provide much changes to the weather.

With limited moisture and no huge pushes of arctic air, the impacts of these cold fronts will be minimal. Precipitation chances stay extremely low for several days, with highs going back into the 50s and possibly 60s in some parts of Region 8.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

We will tell you what Arkansas road crews plan to do after pot holes start showing up after winter weather from last week.

We will take a look at the accuracy of taking a covid test in person versus taking one at home.

Racial disparity is still happening in the Arkansas healthcare system. We will tell you what steps are being taken to fix the problem.

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police say a man who was reported missing Saturday evening has been found safe.
Man who walked away from hospital found safe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the...
Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Investigation continues into Walnut Ridge house fire
Winter weather may cause potholes to form on streets in Region 8.
Potholes could appear when ice disappears

Latest News

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Kennett woman creates CPR training event for local farmers
Kennett woman creates CPR training event for local farmers
Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event
Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event
The Jonesboro Dance Team participated Sunday in a national dance competition in Orlando, Fla.
Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event