‘Grim news’ as gas prices surge

The future looks 'grim" for motorists one analyst warned Monday as gas prices surged.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Russia threatening to invade Ukraine, motorists in Arkansas and across the country saw gas prices jump dramatically.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of gas in Arkansas rose 8.9 cents in the last week to $3.07 a gallon. That’s 15.7 cents higher than last month and 87.2 cents higher than a year ago.

National prices rose 8.0 cents a gallon to an average of $3.42.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average is at its highest since 2014.

De Haan said motorists should not expect to see any relief at the pump soon, warning the “news is grim.”

“Motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions,” he said. “Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”

As gas prices continue their upward march, it pays to save every penny. To find the cheapest gasoline wherever your travels take you, click here to visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

