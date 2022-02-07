Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Dance Team participated Sunday afternoon in a national event on a national stage.

The team took part in the National High School Dance Competition and were in the finals of the Large Varsity Hip Hop category.

The event was held at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

According to the group’s Facebook page, this was the first time in school history for the dance team to be a national finalist.

Jonesboro Dance Team made history today at the National High School Dance Competition and are moving on to Large Varsity Hip Hop FINALS at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Sunday!! This is the first time Jonesboro Dance Team has ever made it to the finals! Finals begin at 3:04. pic.twitter.com/J4YEEgZ0Sn — Jonesboro Spirit Squads (@jpsspiritsquads) February 6, 2022

The team was one of 14 finalists for large varsity Hip Hop at the Universal Dance Association.

The Jonesboro Dance Team placed 13th in the national competition.

