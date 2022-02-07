Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Dance Team participated Sunday afternoon in a national event on a national stage.
The team took part in the National High School Dance Competition and were in the finals of the Large Varsity Hip Hop category.
The event was held at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.
According to the group’s Facebook page, this was the first time in school history for the dance team to be a national finalist.
The team was one of 14 finalists for large varsity Hip Hop at the Universal Dance Association.
The Jonesboro Dance Team placed 13th in the national competition.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.