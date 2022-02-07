Man killed in single-vehicle crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, James Clayton Fears, Jr., 34, was traveling westbound on State Highway 358 around 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6.

Fears’ vehicle ran off the road coming out of a curve and overturned.

Fears was thrown from the vehicle.

Weather conditions were clear, with reports of ice on the roads.

