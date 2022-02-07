Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, James Clayton Fears, Jr., 34, was traveling westbound on State Highway 358 around 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6.

Fears’ vehicle ran off the road coming out of a curve and overturned.

Fears was thrown from the vehicle.

Weather conditions were clear, with reports of ice on the roads.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police say a man who was reported missing Saturday evening has been found safe.
Man who walked away from hospital found safe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the...
Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race
Smoke could be seen in the distance from a fire in Walnut Ridge Friday afternoon.
Investigation continues into Walnut Ridge house fire
Winter weather may cause potholes to form on streets in Region 8.
Potholes could appear when ice disappears

Latest News

Kennett woman creates CPR training event for local farmers
Kennett woman creates CPR training event for local farmers
Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event
Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event
The Jonesboro Dance Team participated Sunday in a national dance competition in Orlando, Fla.
Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event
Red Wolves have dropped five straight.
A-State WBB looking for answers after dropping fifth straight