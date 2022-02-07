Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, James Clayton Fears, Jr., 34, was traveling westbound on State Highway 358 around 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6.
Fears’ vehicle ran off the road coming out of a curve and overturned.
Fears was thrown from the vehicle.
Weather conditions were clear, with reports of ice on the roads.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.