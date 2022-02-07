Energy Alert
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes

A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. (Source: KUTV/JOE TUIAANA/CNN)
By KUTV staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) - A man is being credited with saving a stranger who was getting ready to jump off of a bridge.

The good Samaritan said he just showed the man that he cared.

“I immediately knew, OK, it’s all on me, and I thought, if this guy jumps, Joe, it’s on you” Joe Tuia’ana said.

That’s what was running through his mind the moment he realized a man was on the other side of the overpass fence ready to jump into oncoming I-15 traffic below.

“I drew an absolute blank, lost. I was completely overwhelmed with fear,” he said.

Tuia’ana was driving his daughter to a basketball game. When he realized what was happening, he turned around to help.

“I was walking nice and slow, and I had a feeling to just open my arms to this guy,” he said.

During the 20-yard walk to the fence, few words were needed. What Tuia’ana said was needed was love.

“I asked Jesus to soften his heart, to let him know that I loved him,” he said.

For those who are not trained, there’s no playbook to follow on how to save a person from trying to end their own life.

“I could be intimidating this guy to do the wrong thing, and this could be worse. I could be making the situation worse,” he said.

For the next five minutes, Tuia’ana said said got close enough to hear the man say he needed help. That’s all he had to hear.

“I stepped up onto the ledge of the fence. I pulled myself up and grabbed him. He kept looking at me. And I could tell this man this guy was hurting. And I said, ‘I love you,’” Tuia’ana said.

The two slid down the barricade and sat there until authorities showed up.

“There was a peace. He was shaking and just holding onto me, and I just held this guy. And we did not say anything else,” Tuia’ana said.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

