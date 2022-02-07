Energy Alert
Chilly Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons

February 8th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Southerly wind helps boost temperatures today making things more comfortable by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and a few 60s become mostly 60s tomorrow. Sunshine continues this week with only a few clouds at times. A weak cold front drops temperatures briefly on Thursday before highs go back into the 60s on Friday. Colder air moves in for the weekend along with the chance for a quick shower along the front Saturday morning. After a chilly weekend, more 50s are expected early next week. We’ll have to wait until the middle or end of next week for our next storm system.

