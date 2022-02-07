Chilly Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons

Southerly wind helps boost temperatures today making things more comfortable by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and a few 60s become mostly 60s tomorrow. Sunshine continues this week with only a few clouds at times. A weak cold front drops temperatures briefly on Thursday before highs go back into the 60s on Friday. Colder air moves in for the weekend along with the chance for a quick shower along the front Saturday morning. After a chilly weekend, more 50s are expected early next week. We’ll have to wait until the middle or end of next week for our next storm system.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.