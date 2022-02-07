Energy Alert
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Washington state Fred Meyer

Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington.

Police said the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting. Richland police Commander Chris Lee said it is not known if the man got away by foot or in a vehicle.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.

Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

