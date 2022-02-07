Energy Alert
Nice Weather on the Way

February 7th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Still a little cold today before temperatures get more comfortable for the rest of the week. Highs today mainly get up to the low to mid-40s. We’ll start to see 50s tomorrow and a few spots in the Ozarks may hit 60. Sunshine, dry air, and breezy southerly wind will help us warm up efficiently each day. By Friday, everyone may get into the 60s. A few sprinkles are possible Saturday along a cold front as we drop back down into the 30s and 40s. Weather looks quiet through the middle of the month before active weather may return for the end of February.

