School installs book vending machine to encourage ‘home libraries’

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Following last week’s ice storm, only a few schools opened their doors Monday. But that was not the case at Tyronza Elementary School where students and staff were ready to book it.

They couldn’t wait to start the day and unveil the school’s new book vending machine.

“This is the week that it opens up and all of the kids are excited,” said Brandy Carlisle, the school’s librarian. “They want to get those tokens and get those books.”

It’s taken nearly a year for the school to make the dream a reality. They ordered the machine last May and it was finally delivered in December. The books ordered to stock the machine recently arrived, so it’s now vending time.

Student Mattie London says she has had her eyes on the Dairy of Wimpy Kid: The Getaway. She isn’t the only beguiled by the machines bright lights. Sixth-grader Brody Daniel says the new machine will bring more options for avid readers.

“In my classroom, we’re reading [The] 39 Clues and even though these are some of the last books in the series, I would really like to read them,” Daniel said. “We’re probably not going to finish the series before we get out of class for next year, so it would be cool if I had those so I can read them in seventh grade.”

Unlike other vending machines, this one operates on tokens.

Students will receive tokens for positive behavior, live school points, and even growth in test scores. They can then cash in the tokens for books that are much better than a bag of chips or cookies.

“We are always looking at ways to help build literacy skills and home libraries,” said Principal Sandy Carroll.

Administrators hope the vending machine is a huge success and that students take advantage of the new option.

“Since COVID, we don’t really get to go to the library much. All the books we get to read are the ones that are chosen for us to read in class,” said Daniel. “This book vending machine will be quite useful for the people who like to read. I’m grateful for it and that it’s here for other people as well, not just for myself.”

