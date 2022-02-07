Several NEA teams ranked in 2/7/22 Arkansas Sports Media HS Basketball Poll

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. North Little Rock (12) 18-3 165 1

2. Jonesboro (5) 18-3 147 2

3. Magnolia 19-0 125 3

4. LR Parkview 16-3 114 4

5. Farmington 23-1 87 6

(tie) Fayetteville 16-4 87 7

7. Springdale 14-5 49 8

8. Maumelle 18-3 42 5

9. Bryant 14-5 37 10

10. Marion 17-5 25 –

Others receiving votes: Blytheville 16, Lake Hamilton 16, Springdale Har-Ber 11, Bentonville 9, Conway 3, Bentonville West 1, Arkadelphia 1.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Little Rock (17) 18-3 85 1

2. Fayetteville 16-4 67 2

3. Springdale 14-5 43 3

4. Bryant 14-5 32 5

5. Bentonville 15-6 22 –

Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 6.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Jonesboro (15) 18-3 82 1

2. LR Parkview (1) 16-3 69 2

3. Maumelle (1) 18-3 40 3

4. Lake Hamilton 17-3 33 5

5. Marion 17-5 29 4

Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 1, Pine Bluff 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Magnolia (14) 19-0 79 1

2. Farmington (3) 23-1 70 2

3. Blytheville 21-3 52 3

4. Arkadelphia 21-1 36 4

5. Fountain Lake 21-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Berryville 3, Morrilton 3, Forrest City 2.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dumas (12) 19-2 79 1

2. Elkins (2) 19-4 61 3

3. Osceola (2) 14-4 42 –

4. Walnut Ridge 16-3 21 5

5. Rose Bud 18-4 16 2

Others receiving votes: Manila 13, Mayflower (1) 7, Bergman 6, Cave City 4, Waldron 4, Episcopal Collegiate 3, Riverview 2, Rivercrest 1, Booneville 1, Baptist Prep 1.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Lavaca (17) 26-1 85 1

2. Buffalo Island Central 24-5 52 2

3. Eureka Springs 25-3 46 3

4. Dierks 21-1 39 4

5. Sloan-Hendrix 21-5 19 5

Others receiving votes: Junction City 9, Acorn 3, Rector 2.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Marked Tree (9) 20-1 71 3

2. West Side GF (6) 26-5 69 4

3. Wonderview (1) 28-2 46 1

(tie) The New School (1) 29-3 46 5

5. County Line 28-4 19 2

Others receiving votes: Bradley 3, Calico Rock 1

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. Conway (17) 20-1 170 1

2. North Little Rock 18-3 142 2

3. Farmington 24-1 137 4

4. FS Northside 18-2 102 3

5. Melbourne 23-0 98 5

6. Springdale Har-Ber 15-4 80 7

7. Bergman 30-0 79 6

8. Greenwood 16-4 54 8

9. LR Central 15-5 35 9

10. Lake Hamilton 18-2 20 –

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 7, Southside 5, Bryant 3, Jonesboro 3.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Conway (17) 21-1 85 1

2. North Little Rock 18-3 67 2

3. FS Northside 18-2 47 3

4. Springdale Har-Ber 15-4 38 4

5. LR Central 15-5 18 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greenwood (13) 16-4 80 1

2. Lake Hamilton (4) 18-2 65 3

3. LR Christian 17-3 35 2

4. Jonesboro 13-6 35 4

5. Vilonia 15-4 25 5

Others receiving votes: Marion 10, Benton 9, Jacksonville 1, Paragould 1

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Farmington (17) 24-1 85 1

2. Southside 22-1 65 2

3. Nashville 21-2 54 3

4. Wynne 16-5 19 –

5. Gentry 22-2 16 5

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 6, Lonoke 4, Pottsville 3, Magnolia 2, Star City 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bergman (17) 30-0 85 1

2. Booneville 23-0 67 2

3. Lamar 21-2 42 3

4. Centerpoint 21-2 25 5

5. Mountain View 15-4 18 –

Others receiving votes: Manila 12, Valley Springs 2, Clinton 1, Corning 1, Harding Academy 1, Mayflower 1.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Melbourne (16) 23-0 84 1

2. Marmaduke (1) 32-2 69 2

3. Bigelow 16-2 39 3

4. Quitman 21-2 37 3

5. Rector 19-6 11 –

Others receiving votes: Mountainburg 5, Tuckerman 4, Horatio 3, Flippin 1, Fordyce 1, Salem 1.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norfork (12) 27-6 79 1

2. Mount Vernon-Enola (5) 24-2 69 2

3. Mammoth Spring 21-6 51 3

4. Kirby 23-6 37 4

5. Kingston 21-7 8 –

Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 6, Dermott 4, Wonderview 1.

