America’s Jessie Diggins smashes women’s sprint for bronze

Olympics primetime events, February 8 on KAIT-NBC
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEIJING (KAIT/NBC) - Three-time Olympian Jessie Diggins won her first individual Olympic medal, a bronze, in the women’s individual sprint freestyle final on Day 4. She crossed the finish line in 3:12.84 after a strong second half of the race.

Reigning individual sprint freestyle world champion Jonna Sundling of Sweden crossed the line in first place with a time of 3:09.68. Fellow Swede Maja Dahlqvist earned the silver medal.

With her third-place finish, Diggins became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event, and just the second American ever (Bill Koch, silver in 1976). Diggins came in sixth place in women’s skiathlon on Olympic Day 1.

In PyeongChang, Diggins won the first-ever U.S. cross-country skiing Olympic gold medal--and the first U.S. women’s cross-country skiing Olympic medal of any color--in the team sprint with five-time Olympian Kikkan Randall. Diggins is the most decorated American cross-country skier in world championship history.

Read more at NBCOlympics.com.

