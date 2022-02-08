Arkansas men’s basketball hosts #1 Auburn Tuesday night

Arkansas welcomes top-ranked Auburn to Fayetteville on Tuesday (Feb. 8) for a Bud Walton Arena “White Out.” Tip-off versus the Tigers is set for 6:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

This will be the 57th meeting between Arkansas and Auburn. Arkansas swept the Tigers last year and leads the all-time series, 36-20 (36-19 versus the Tigers since the Hogs joined the SEC).

Arkansas leads 22-5 versus Auburn in games played in Fayetteville.

This will be the first time an opponent has played in Bud Walton Arena as the #1 team in the country. However, the #1 team in the land has played Arkansas in Fayetteville twice. #1 Houston beat #5 Arkansas, 74-6, on Mar. 3, 1983, in Barnhill Arena and #1 UNLV beat #2 Arkansas, 112-105, on Feb. 10, 1991, in Barnhill.

Arkansas is 1-11 all-time versus #1 with the lone win coming on Feb. 12, 1984, in Pine Bluff versus a Michael Jordan-led North Carolina team. The last time Arkansas faced #1 was versus Kentucky in the 2015 SEC Tournament.

Since Eric Musselman’s arrival in Fayetteville, Arkansas (63) and Auburn (60) have the most wins among the SEC schools. Auburn has 29 SEC-only wins (second-best) and Arkansas has 27 (fourth-best). Both Arkansas and Auburn have 17 home SEC wins to ranks second behind LSU’s 18.

JD Notae regained his SEC scoring lead as he is tied with Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., at 18.73 ppg. In SEC games only, Notae is second at 20.11 ppg and is just six points behind the leader Iverson Molinar. Notae is the only player in the SEC to rank among the top 15 in scoring, assists, steals and defensive rebounds.

