Arkansas State Athletics announces restructured ticket renewal process

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday it has restructured its season tickets renewal process to include football and men’s and women’s basketball all within the same renewal time frame, which began today for the 2022-23 seasons and runs through June 15.

While the renewal dates for football were different from men’s and women’s basketball in the past, consolidating the three sports into the same time period allows each ticket holder to view their totality of giving in one place because each person’s account will also list their additional gifts to the Red Wolves Foundation.

The June 15 deadline was determined for all three sports in an effort to synergize with the A-State Central Box Office, better align with the fiscal year calendar, and to facilitate the seat-upgrade process in July. Payment plans are available in five, four, three and two-month plans, as well as a pay-in-full option.

A-State fans are encouraged to hit an April 15 early renewal date in order to receive a limited edition 2022 giveaway item for each ticket purchased. Additionally, those who renew their ticket(s) by April 15 will be entered to win the following items and experiences:

Two (2) tickets to a football, men’s basketball or women’s basketball road game (10 winners).

adidas gear valued at $250 (4 winners).

Autographed memorabilia (2 winners).

Pregame/Tailgate catering valued at $500 for one home game (1 winner).

The Red Wolves Foundation can be contacted with questions or for assistance with the renewal process by calling 870-972-2401 or by emailing tickets@astate.edu. Red Wolves Foundation members can expect to see the following throughout the renewal process and beyond:

Transparency and clarity in reporting.

Reimagined membership structure aimed at providing a more consistent and equitable experience. This will be outlined in a Red Wolves Foundation membership guide later this spring.

New and improved Red Wolves Foundation web site including improved communication.

Expanded engagement efforts on a local, regional and national level with the goal of “Growing the Pack.”

