Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State Athletics announces restructured ticket renewal process

By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday it has restructured its season tickets renewal process to include football and men’s and women’s basketball all within the same renewal time frame, which began today for the 2022-23 seasons and runs through June 15. 

While the renewal dates for football were different from men’s and women’s basketball in the past, consolidating the three sports into the same time period allows each ticket holder to view their totality of giving in one place because each person’s account will also list their additional gifts to the Red Wolves Foundation.

The June 15 deadline was determined for all three sports in an effort to synergize with the A-State Central Box Office, better align with the fiscal year calendar, and to facilitate the seat-upgrade process in July.  Payment plans are available in five, four, three and two-month plans, as well as a pay-in-full option. 

A-State fans are encouraged to hit an April 15 early renewal date in order to receive a limited edition 2022 giveaway item for each ticket purchased.  Additionally, those who renew their ticket(s) by April 15 will be entered to win the following items and experiences:

  • Two (2) tickets to a football, men’s basketball or women’s basketball road game (10 winners).
  • adidas gear valued at $250 (4 winners).
  • Autographed memorabilia (2 winners).
  • Pregame/Tailgate catering valued at $500 for one home game (1 winner).

The Red Wolves Foundation can be contacted with questions or for assistance with the renewal process by calling 870-972-2401 or by emailing tickets@astate.edu.  Red Wolves Foundation members can expect to see the following throughout the renewal process and beyond:

  • Transparency and clarity in reporting.
  • Reimagined membership structure aimed at providing a more consistent and equitable experience.  This will be outlined in a Red Wolves Foundation membership guide later this spring.
  • New and improved Red Wolves Foundation web site including improved communication.
  • Expanded engagement efforts on a local, regional and national level with the goal of “Growing the Pack.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out

Latest News

Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 10th at FAU Paradise Invitational
Arkansas men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 2/8/22 zoom press conference
Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (2/8/22)
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 2/8/22 zoom press conference