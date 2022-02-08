Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 10th at FAU Paradise Invitational

For the second consecutive tournament, Arkansas State women’s golf junior Olivia Schmidt turned in a 7-under par 209 helping the Red Wolves to a 10th-place finish among 15 teams at the FAU Paradise Invitational played at Osprey Point Golf Club.

Carding the 7-under 209, Schmidt now owns the top three low 54-hole totals in program history, all coming this season. A final round 2-under par 70 marked her 11th par or better round on the year and sixth over the last seven rounds played. She finished tied for seventh in the individual standings, her fourth top-10 finish in six tournaments this season.

Elise Schultz tied for 45th at 4-over par 220 while Charlotte Menager totaled 222 (+6) to tie for 50th. Casey Sommer finished at 6-over par 223 to tie for 55th and Kiley Rodrigues tied for 71st at 15-over par 231. The five players totaled 34 birdies for the event giving the team 235 for the season, sixth-most in program history.

In the 15-team field that averages a combined Golfstat ranking of 92, A-State finished 10th with a total of 872, the second-lowest total in program history. A-State turned in a final round 8-over par 296 after a first round 285 (-3) and second round even-par 288.

A-State heads to Deerwood Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., for the First Coast Classic hosted by North Florida Feb. 14-15. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

