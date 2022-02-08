Disney on Ice skating to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of Disney’s most adventurous heroes and best-loved characters will soon skate into Arkansas.

“Disney on Ice presents Dream Big,” featuring Mickey, Minnie, Moana, Elsa, Belle, and many more Disney friends, will perform six shows beginning Thursday, April 14, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $22 to $72 with applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit.

The show will be performed on the following dates and times:

Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. (opening night discount on select tickets for $17)

Friday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. Group discounts are available by contacting the arena’s sales department at 501-975-9131 or by emailing mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com

