Dog attack victim speaks out

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville woman is trying to figure out her next steps while recovering from a dog attack in Magness.

Ann Mead, 38, brought a prescription to a friend’s residence when the dog came outside and bit her multiple times.

“I tried to turn around and go back to my car, and he just kept pursuing me,” Mead said.

Mead mentioned she had to spend 19 days in the hospital for treatment and recovery.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office reported the dog had bit Mead “approximately two times on the left arm and three times on the left leg in the thigh region.”

The victim said she tried to get the sheriff’s office to put the dog down, but they told her they could not do it.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens said it is considered destruction of property if the department euthanizes a dog unless it attacks them.

Region 8 News tried to contact the dog’s owner, but they declined to comment at the time of the story.

Mead added she is seeking legal help from an attorney that will pick up her case.

