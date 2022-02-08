Feb. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The warming trend is expected to continue today. Afternoon highs should be in the 50s area wide, likely melting the remainder of the sleet and ice.

Dry conditions and mostly above freezing temperatures are expected for the remainder of this week into the weekend.

A ridge will continue to build over Region 8 Wednesday resulting in highs in the 60s. A dry cold front will move across the area Wednesday night bringing temperatures down a few degrees Thursday.

High temperatures should rebound into the 60s Friday. A cold front comes through on Saturday dropping temperatures a bit and possibly giving us a sprinkle or flurry.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Chase Gage will have a live report on why it’s important to clean your car after a winter storm.

Two Region 8 school districts are holding special elections today for bond restructuring.

An Arkansas group rescues over 20 pets from trailer.

School districts share plan of action with limited to no AMI days left.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

