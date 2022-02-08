Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Feb. 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The warming trend is expected to continue today. Afternoon highs should be in the 50s area wide, likely melting the remainder of the sleet and ice.

Dry conditions and mostly above freezing temperatures are expected for the remainder of this week into the weekend.

A ridge will continue to build over Region 8 Wednesday resulting in highs in the 60s. A dry cold front will move across the area Wednesday night bringing temperatures down a few degrees Thursday.

High temperatures should rebound into the 60s Friday. A cold front comes through on Saturday dropping temperatures a bit and possibly giving us a sprinkle or flurry.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Chase Gage will have a live report on why it’s important to clean your car after a winter storm.

Two Region 8 school districts are holding special elections today for bond restructuring.

An Arkansas group rescues over 20 pets from trailer.

School districts share plan of action with limited to no AMI days left.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
Joseph Herrera's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday,...
Fugitive accused of holding woman hostage surrenders
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Jonesboro Dance Team participated Sunday in a national dance competition in Orlando, Fla.
Jonesboro Dance Team participates in national event

Latest News

Lady Bears beat Marmaduke, Bears beat Ridgefield Christian.
HS Hoops: Mammoth Spring Beats Marmaduke Girls and Mammoth Spring Beats RCS Boys (2/7/22)
Red Wolves snap five-game losing skid.
Arkansas State WBB Beats ULM 82-60 to Improve to 11-12 (Social Only)
Cross County RB/WR/DB was an All-State selection in 2021.
Cross County's AJ Beale Signs with A-State
Davis put up 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals in win Saturday.
Markise Davis Shines in Return From Injury (2/7/22)