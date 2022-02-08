Former sheriff’s employee arrested for fraud

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For seven years, a Norfork woman worked at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office as a secretary. On Tuesday, she was there in another capacity: As a suspect.

Sheriff John Montgomery said a joint investigation between his office and the Arkansas State Police resulted in the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle Dawn Hood on suspicion of unemployment fraud.

According to a news release, detectives began investigating Hood in 2021 after learning she had filed for and received unemployment benefits.

The sheriff said Arkansas Workforce Services notified the Baxter County Human Resources Office that between the first quarter of 2020 through May 2021, Hood received $30,762 in unemployment benefits.

According to Montgomery, the county had sent a letter to AWS in July of 2020 saying the unemployment charges were fraudulent.

AWS requested the county’s human resources office to conduct a wage audit for Mar. 23, 2020, through Apr. 23, 2021.

On May 7, 2021, the completed audit was sent to AWS.

“On May 28, 2021, Michelle Hood was placed on a period of indefinite unpaid suspension of employment,” Montgomery said.

She was subsequently fired “for cause” on June 4, 2021, after the audit had been received and reviewed by AWS.

“These records indicated that Michelle Hood had falsified state unemployment application documents in order to receive unemployment benefits that she was not entitled to,” the sheriff stated.

At that time, the sheriff’s office turned the case over to ASP.

On Jan. 26, a warrant was issued for Hood’s arrest. She surrendered to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 8 and was booked into the detention center on one count of theft of public benefits, a Class B felony.

She was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond.

Montgomery said Hood had worked in his office as a secretary since Dec. 1, 2014.

