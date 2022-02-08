Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Funding issues impact ambulance services

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Paramedics met before Arkansas lawmakers in a joint-committee meeting on issues impacting them.

According to KARK, the Arkansas Ambulance Association Secretary/Treasurer Ken Kelley said paramedics and EMTs keep things to themselves because they do not want to alarm the population.

“We’re taught to handle emergencies, or talk to adapt, to overcome, to improvise. But today, we must sound that alarm, " Kelley said.

The ArAA said that transports have decreased by 36 percent while calls increased by 24 percent.

Ambulances are reimbursed for taking someone to a hospital, based on federal law.

Officials said they don’t get much funding from cities or counties for providing services.

The services have tried to get funding through the coronavirus relief bill, and the American Rescue Plan but have been unable to.

“While hospitals have received millions of dollars to fund critical staffing and increase bed capacity, ambulance services have received nothing and we are providing the volunteer labor,” Kelley said.

The ArAA is seeking a waiver from DHS to allow for billing even without transporting someone to alleviate the funding issues.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Jonesboro police is looking for Arthur Williams who walked away from St. Bernards Medical Center
Man who walked away from hospital found safe
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
State Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville announced earlier this year that he would seek the...
Rep. Hodges denies allegations, says he will stay in congressional race

Latest News

Ann Mead was in Magness dropping medication off for a friend she was attacked by a pitbull
Dog attack victim speaks out
The Jonesboro Fire Department responds to a fire Monday afternoon.
No injuries in afternoon trailer fire
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Washing car after winter weather
Washing car after winter weather